Red Sox Look To Bounce Back Saturday After Series-Opening Loss To Yankees

The Red Sox are out for revenge

The Boston Red Sox are looking to bounce back Saturday.

Boston’s win streak was halted at seven Friday night at the hands of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The Bronx Bombers also narrowed the gap in the American League Wild Card standings.

Nathan Eovaldi took the hill for the Red Sox and allowed seven runs and two walks across 2 2/3 innings pitched.

For more on the loss and a look at Saturday’s clash, check out the video above from Friday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.

