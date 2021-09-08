Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Jokes Derek Jeter Is Mom’s Favorite Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora’s mother did a good job raising two Major League Baseball players.

But unfortunately for her, none of them grew up to be as good as Derek Jeter.

The legendary New York Yankees shortstop and current CEO of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020. Back in Cora’s playing days, he’d go up against Jeter and the Yankees. And in his own way Wednesday, the Red Sox manager gave “The Captain” a small tribute.

“My mom, she gave birth to two big leaguers, and we are only her kids,” Cora told reporters, referring to himself and his brother, Joey Cora. “Her favorite player is Derek Jeter. So we’ll leave it at that.”

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who didn’t appreciate the way Jeter played the game of baseball, to the point that he was one vote away from being a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer.

We imagine Cora’s mother would like to have a word with that writer who voted against Jeter.