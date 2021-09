NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi recently sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher joined Caron on NESN’s “TC & Company” podcast this past week to discuss everything from his path to the Red Sox, to how the 2021 Major League Baseball season has gone.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.