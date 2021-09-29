Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi Look To Bounce Back Wednesday Vs. Orioles

Nathan Eovaldi is looking for win No. 11

The Boston Red Sox are looking to snap their losing streak Wednesday night.

Boston enters its bout with the Orioles as losers of its last four games, including a series-opening loss against Baltimore on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Red Sox after suffering a loss in his most recent outing on Sept. 24 against the New York Yankees as he allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

