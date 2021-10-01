Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Criticizes Boston’s Approach At Plate After Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell flat again Thursday, two nights after doing much of the same against the exact same Baltimore Orioles, and it led to yet another surprising defeat by a 6-2 verdict at Camden Yards.

Boston’s offense was nowhere to be found after a lead-off home run from Kiké Hernández. The Red Sox recorded three hits over the final eight innings with just five total. It comes after the Red Sox recorded three hits during Chris Sale’s start on Tuesday — their first loss of the three-game series.

“I’m surprised,” manager Alex Cora said after Thursday’s loss. “The way we started today we started out fast, we were putting good at-bats and then all of sudden, just like two days ago, we put some empty at-bats. We weren’t able to slow down the game. That’s the beauty of this game, there’s not a clock. You can slow it down as long as you want to, work counts, grind at-bats, put pressure on the opposition. For a while there we didn’t do that. … We didn’t do enough offensively.”

The Red Sox were retired in order during the second, fourth and fifth innings while Alexander Wells, who entered with a ERA over seven, allowed three hits in his first-ever six-inning start. He was forced to throw merely 80 pitches — 13 in the second, 13 in the fourth and eight in the fifth.

“I do believe today, at one point during the game, we need to slow it down,” Cora said. “We got to make sure we slow down the game, we grind out at-bats and we fight some at-bats. We love to do damage early in the count, look for certain pitches in certain counts, and put good swings on it, but we didn’t do much in the middle of the game tonight.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Orioles:

— It’s been a bit of a struggle lately for Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who went 0-for-3 in the game. Bogaerts is 2-for-23 in the last six games.