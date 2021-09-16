Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Highlights Extra-Inning Rally In Clutch Win

The Red Sox received a late-inning offensive spark for the second consecutive game Wednesday, and it helped Boston claim the series against the Seattle Mariners following a 9-4 victory in extra innings.
The Red Sox scored six runs on five hits and two walks in the 10th inning to pull away.
“We put good at bats. We used everybody,” manager Alex Cora said of the 10th frame. “It was one of those that we have the off day tomorrow and we’re doing everything every day to try and win ball games.
“There were a lot of good things at the end,” Cora added. “We ended up winning. So it’s a happy flight.”
It came after Boston used an eighth-inning rally behind some timely pinch-hitting decisions to claim a win Tuesday. Cora explained that while Boston isn’t exactly where it wants to be offensively, despite those outbursts, the group is moving in the right direction.
“Not where we want to, but we’re going home and we’re really good at home,” Cora said. “Hopefully this is the beginning of something great for us, and we can get hot swinging the bats and we can avoid the one-run games or the close ones.”
Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Mariners:
— Boston’s bullpen was a main theme after the game after the Red Sox shut down the Mariners over the final 5 2/3 innings. Josh Taylor, Garrett. Richards, Austin Davis, Adam Ottavino and Martin Perez combine to allow just two hits with the only run allowed coming in the 10th.
“I’ve applauded our bullpen the whole year. They have stepped up, they have done an incredible role,” starting pitcher Tanner Houck said. “Every time I hand off the ball to them I have all the confidence in them.”
— Houck put together a respectable showing, too. The right-hander allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings.
“I think it’s trending in the right direction. I definitely feel more consistent, I feel better,” Houck said. “I think it went pretty well. Third inning was maybe a little rough in my opinion, but also I can’t look at it in too much of a negative way. I went out there and I feel like I threw a lot of strikes.”
— José Iglesias continued to provide Boston with a boost. The Red Sox infielder was 1-for-2 with one walk. He recorded a RBI double in the second to give Boston an early 3-0 advantage.
— Both the Red Sox and Blue Jays earned wins Wednesday with the New York Yankees still yet to be decided. A Yankees win would result in a three-way tie for the American League wild card.
— It’s fair to say Cora and the Red Sox are ready to head home after a six-game road trip.
“Not too many people thought the last home stand of the season was going to mean something and now it means a lot,” Cora said. “So hopefully it’s going to be fun Friday, and the rest of the week and we can take care of business.”
— The Red Sox will have an off day Thursday before they welcome to lowly Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for a three-game series Friday.