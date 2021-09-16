Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Highlights Extra-Inning Rally In Clutch Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox received a late-inning offensive spark for the second consecutive game Wednesday, and it helped Boston claim the series against the Seattle Mariners following a 9-4 victory in extra innings.

The Red Sox scored six runs on five hits and two walks in the 10th inning to pull away.

“We put good at bats. We used everybody,” manager Alex Cora said of the 10th frame. “It was one of those that we have the off day tomorrow and we’re doing everything every day to try and win ball games.

“There were a lot of good things at the end,” Cora added. “We ended up winning. So it’s a happy flight.”

It came after Boston used an eighth-inning rally behind some timely pinch-hitting decisions to claim a win Tuesday. Cora explained that while Boston isn’t exactly where it wants to be offensively, despite those outbursts, the group is moving in the right direction.

“Not where we want to, but we’re going home and we’re really good at home,” Cora said. “Hopefully this is the beginning of something great for us, and we can get hot swinging the bats and we can avoid the one-run games or the close ones.”

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Mariners: