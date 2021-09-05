Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘About To Find Out’ What Entire Team Is Made Of

NESN Logo Sign In

Against all odds, the Boston Red Sox have put together yet another win.

They defeated Cleveland 4-3 on Saturday thanks to a walk-off single from Alex Verdugo — not long after the Indians erased a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

It didn’t come easy, though, and the series-clinching victory was made possible by the entire team’s effort.

Sure, pitcher Tanner Houck was expected to throw a solid start, and there’s no surprise that Verdugo or Rafael Devers made huge contributions. But with much of their lineup still on the COVID-19 related injured list, many stepped up.

“We’re doing everything to maximize our lineup,” manager Alex Cora shared after the game. “We know we bunch all those guys on top of the lineup, and Jonathan (Araúz) and Jack (López) — they got to do their part, right? And today they did again. Three sac bunts, a walk I think somewhere there. They play great defense and this is not about names, it’s about a team, right? And sometimes the roster is going to be different on certain days. And it’s been different for four days and it just happened that we started playing good baseball.”

In addition to Araúz and López turning double plays and advancing runners, Travis Shaw’s ninth-inning single allowed the Red Sox to rally. Phillips Valdez threw two crucial frames of scoreless relief. Taylor Motter, whom Boston just claimed off waivers, ended up scoring the game-winning run.

“Where we’re at right now we have to trust everybody,” Cora said.