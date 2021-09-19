Red Sox Notes: Conversation In Seattle Sparked Recent Boston Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes a conversation is all a team needs to get back on track.

That seems to be the case for the Boston Red Sox considering they completed the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with an 8-6 win Sunday afternoon. The victory marked the fifth consecutive one for Boston, and its seventh win in 10 games, as it holds on to the American League’s top Wild Card spot.

Each game matters for the Red Sox at this point, even against teams like the lowly Orioles. And after going 1-2 against the Chicago White Sox and dropping its first game against the Seattle Mariners, something needed to change.

“We had a good conversation in Seattle toward the end of the series, kinda reminding that we control this. We control ur own destiny,” manager Alex Cora said over Zoom after the game. “We have been playing really really good baseball. … If we can continue to do that we’re gonna be in good shape.”

There’s no taking any games for granted, and the Red Sox kept it going as if they were playing a playoff-bound team all Sunday afternoon, even after they went down 6-5.

“We’re in a good spot, we understand where we’re at,” Cora said. “I do believe that was a hard lesson the first three games against them. We felt, coming into the season we were gonna be a good team and that happened. I don’t wanna say it was a wakeup call, it wasn’t he end of the season, but its a good reminder that when you play bad baseball you’re gonna get beat, when you play good baseball you get a chance to win.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game: