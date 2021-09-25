NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi has been stellar this season, but he picked a bad time for a clunker.

Friday was an uncharacteristically low performance for the Boston Red Sox starter, and he knows it.

“It’s frustrating,” Eovaldi said over Zoom after the game. “We know how important this game is tonight, we know where we stand in the hunt for the Wild Card and everything, and for the playoffs. I’ve got to be able to set the tone, especially in the first game of the series, and I didn’t do that tonight. It’s extremely frustrating to me.”

Eovaldi was knocked around by the Yankees from the get-go in the Red Sox’s 8-3 loss at Fenway Park on Friday night. Bad things came in sevens for the righty: seven runs allowed, all earned, on seven hits over just 2 2/3 innings. Perhaps most surprising was he didn’t get a single strikeout, while walking two.

“He didn’t have command of his pitches,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They had, what, four hits with two strikes? So, he wasn’t able to put them away.”

Eovaldi agrees.

“I felt like it was (not) putting guys away (that sank me),” Eovaldi said. “I didn’t really have a great feel on my curveball or splitter tonight. Early in the first inning I was sweating a lot, and the splitter kept slipping out.”