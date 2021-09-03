Red Sox Notes: Garrett Richards Has ‘Embraced Opportunity’ As Reliever

NESN Logo Sign In

If we told you Garrett Richards was going to absolutely shine out of the bullpen after the Boston Red Sox moved him to work as a reliever, you’d probably think we were wrong just based on his struggles as a starter.

Well, he’s certainly proving a lot of people wrong. He continued to dominate Thursday, tossing three scoreless innings to earn the save in Boston’s 4-0 shutout win of the Tampa Bay Rays to split the series.

The right-hander pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth innings with three strikeouts, though his second K was a bit of a gift from the home plate umpire. Regardless, Richards has thrown 13 1/3 innings out of the bullpen with seven hits, one earned run, three walks and 16 strikeouts. His ERA is 0.73 during that span.

Not too shabby.

After the game, manager Alex Cora had nothing but high praise for Richards.

“We felt he was throwing the ball well toward the end, he got burned by that good pitch to Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.) in his last start (against the Toronto Blue Jays.) The line wasn’t great but he threw the ball well,” Cora said over Zoom. “It’s just a matter that we had other guys coming in, and he embraced the opportunity. He didn’t see it as a demotion, he wants to help us win and he’s been outstanding.”

Cora went as far to call Richards a “workaholic” who reminded him of 2018 David Price when he pitched out the bullpen.