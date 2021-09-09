Red Sox Notes: Hunter Renfroe Has Unforgettable Performance In Thriller

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe had just provided the Boston Red Sox with arguably the biggest swing of the season.

And just three outs later it was Renfroe in the outfield who debatably provided the best (and most thrilling) defensive play of the campaign.

Renfroe did it all Wednesday night — a game-winning home run in the eighth inning, two outfield assists including an absolutely insane throw for the final out of the game — and it propelled the Red Sox to a 2-1 victory over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. While this may be recency bias weighing in, it certainly felt like the kind of win that could change Boston’s trajectory as they fight for a postseason berth.

“It was great,” Renfroe said when asked about his performance after the game. “Any time you can help the team win that’s huge and, obviously, the last throw and the homer was icing on the cake. We needed that win really bad, and as far as the game goes it was a huge pitching performance for both teams. I think they both did a great job. ? It was great.”

Renfroe’s home run in the eighth inning came as Boston trailed 1-0, and he explained how he was just looking for a pitch over the plate. He took a 90 mph slider from Tampa Bay reliever JT Charagois and sent it 415 feet over the Green Monster in left field. It was home run No. 27 on the season and the outfielder is now only the sixth in franchise history to record 25 or more home runs and 15 or more outfield assists. Renfroe now has 16 assists.

“Big swing. Big throw. What he’s done for us this season has been amazing,” manager Alex Cora said. “It was fun to watch.”

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi added: “Unbelievable. He’s been outstanding for us all year. Right field is not easy to play especially here at Fenway and he’s come in and done an outstanding job all year long.”