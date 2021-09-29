Red Sox Notes: In Playoff Race, Any Loss ‘(Expletive) Sucks’

NESN Logo Sign In

There was one way for Chris Sale to put it after the Boston Red Sox fell 4-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.

“That (expletive) sucked, there’s no question,” the starter said emphatically Tuesday after the loss. “We’ve got to win these games, that’s it. I mean any game we lose it (expletive) sucks. And a game we win? We’re one step closer.”

Sale knows this should have been one of them — against a lowly, 100-loss Orioles squad that is just playing spoiler. The ace clearly understood the gravity of that when he was pulled from the game after 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The fiery lefty looked like he could have lost his mind after giving up Boston’s early two-run lead, but it wasn’t all on him, considering his offense offered him little run support in contrast to his other starts this year.

And at this point, with so much on the line with their season, they’re playing against themselves.

“We’ve been dragged through the mud the last four days, or four games anyways,” Sale continued. “Gotta find something, man. It’s just these games, they’re not making any more of them and we’re getting towards the end. So we know where we’re at, we know what we’re up against. And it’s not even really us versus anybody — it’s us versus us. We’ve got to win games.”

Boston can start with their next two games in Baltimore. The Red Sox still have a lot in their control before a final series against the Washington Nationals.