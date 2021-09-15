Red Sox Notes: Kyle Schwarber, Pinch Hitting Pays Off In Win Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora made a judgement call in the top of the eighth inning.

With runners in scoring position and two outs, the Boston Red Sox manager opted to have Travis Shaw pinch hit for red-hot Bobby Dalbec, and after that, have a slumping Kyle Schwarber up to bat for Kevin Plawecki.

Both decisions paid off. Shaw first benefitted from a walk to load the bases and then Schwarber cleared them with a go-ahead double that scored all three runners.

Alex Verdugo followed that up with a two-run homer for some insurance, as did an RBI single from J.D. Martinez in the ninth, as the Red Sox took a 8-4 win.

“They know the moment, they know the situation,” manager Alex Cora said of Shaw and Shwarber.

“It wasn’t tough at all. We have a full bench and we’re going to use everybody. We felt those two guys were the right ones in that situation.”

