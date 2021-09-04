NESN Logo Sign In

At the trade deadline, there were plenty of raised eyebrows when the Red Sox traded for Kyle Schwarber.

And some were brave enough to ask the question: while there was no doubt the former Washington National could pack a punch at the plate, how would Schwarber — who was injured, to boot — fit into a Boston lineup that had a workable outfield rotation but needed help at first base?

Manager Alex Cora, however, never doubted the impact Schwarber would have — which was on display in Friday’s 8-5 defeat of the Cleveland Indians.

“This is what we expected, right?” Cora said postgame. “Obviously, our guy, he was hurt, but we knew that he was going to impact the lineup whenever he was ready. He puts good at-bats after good at-bats. He fit right in in the clubhouse. He’s actually helping other guys throughout their process. He’s been amazing for us.”

On Friday, Schwarber didn’t waste time, giving the Red Sox the lead with a solo home run in the first at-bat for the side. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, it was Schwarber’s eighth first-inning leadoff home run of the year — an MLB best.

Then, after the Indians worked their way back to the game at 3-3, Schwarber launched a two-RBI double that gave Boston the lead back — and perhaps the momentum that allowed the team to build a five-run seventh and increase the distance.