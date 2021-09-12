NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta was forced to throw baseballs into a fence, all alone, while isolating away from his Boston teammates amid the group’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Pivetta, who was asymptomatic, was much happier to be back on the diamond Sunday as he returned to the team after missing his previous start. The right-hander put together a respectable performance as he did not allow an earned run in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. With the verdict, Chicago claimed the three-game series.

Pivetta said it was important to him to keep the same mentality and go out there and compete.

“I think it’s just you got to stay mentally locked in the whole entire time,” Pivetta said on a postgame video conference. “When I’m watching the game I’m pretending I’m there with everybody and when I’m throwing against a fence I’m throwing against a fence like I’m playing catch or I’m playing in a game.

“I really, really missed it,” Pivetta continued. “It was nice to be back out there. I had a lot of fun today and it was all positives.”

Pivetta allowed just three hits with five strikeouts as he threw 59 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

