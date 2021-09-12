NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout this entire mess with COVID-19, the Boston Red Sox have managed to win games by committee.

Saturday’s extra inning win over the Chicago White Sox was no different.

En route to a 9-8 victory were seven Red Sox pitchers used, a five-run advantage erased and four lead changes. It was all eventually made up for with solid defense and an unlikely hero.

After J.D. Martinez was scratched just prior to the game, Travis Shaw stepped up as designated hitter, driving in four of Boston’s nine RBIs. His single in the 10th scored Alex Verdugo and ultimately won the game. That was all after his three-run homer in the third.

“(Alex Cora) told me about halfway through BP that there’s a chance that I might be in there if J.D.’s back kept acting up, and then right at the end of BP I got the notice that I was in there,” Shaw said after the game.

“Honestly I think we deserve huge credit. I mean we’ve lost a lot of guys for COVID here in the last two weeks. …I think guys have stepped up, guys getting opportunities to step in. And even guys that we’re calling up from Triple-A that have come up and played a role here and done a lot of good things here in the last two weeks.

“I think everybody can can say that we were doing the best we can and it definitely could be much worse.”