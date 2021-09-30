Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Returns; Bobby Dalbec Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox can help themselves greatly by downing the Baltimore Orioles once and for all.

Kyle Schwarber returns to the Red Sox starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles. Schwarber entered Tuesday’s matchup — a 6-0 Red Sox win — as a substitute but struck out in his only plate appearance. He’ll have a few hacks at Orioles pitching Thursday, as he bats second and starts at first base. Bobby Dalbec will begin the game on the bench.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes several tweaks to the batting order. Xander Bogaerts swaps places with Rafael Devers, with the former batting third and the latter fourth.

Hunter Renfroe drops from No. 2 to No. 6, and Alex Verdugo moves up from eighth to seventh.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki remains in the lineup, but he’ll bat eighth instead of seventh.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starting pitcher. He has walked two or fewer batters in 13 of his last 15 starts, and Boston will benefit if he maintains that control.

Lefty Alexander Wells is Baltimore’s starting pitcher.