Red Sox Playoff Picture: Boston Remains Atop Wild Card Standings

It was a good day for the Red Sox.

Boston completed the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to keep it atop the American League Wild Card standings.

The Red Sox are in a tight race with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the two wild card spots as all three teams fight to make the Major League Baseball postseason. Boston was on the outside looking in last week slightly due to percentage points, but the script has flipped after it picked up its fifth straight win.

The Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3, while the Yankees were shellacked by the Cleveland Indians for the second day in a row, this time by a score of 11-1.

The Red Sox now hold a one-game lead over the Blue Jays and a 2 1/2-game edge over the Yankees. The Oakland Athletics sit 3 1/2 back of Boston.

Every game is crucial for the Red Sox, and with just 11 of them left, they need to make sure wins won’t slip away.

