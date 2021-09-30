NESN Logo Sign In

If you were hoping for a five-way tie in the American League Wild Card race, we have some bad news for you.

The Oakland Athletics officially were eliminated from postseason contention with a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Now just the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Mariners are left for two spots.

The Red Sox gained a game on the Yankees after Boston beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 and New York dropped its matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. So there were some changes to the AL Wild Card race after Wednesday’s games.

Here’s an updated look:

Yankees (90-68)

Red Sox (89-69)

Mariners (89-70)

Blue Jays (88-70)

The Yankees are a game ahead of the Red Sox, while the Mariners are 1 1/2 games back with the Blue Jays right on their heels at two games back.

It’s going to be a close race to the end, and it could make the final four games very, very interesting.