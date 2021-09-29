NESN Logo Sign In

The good news is that if the season Wednesday the Boston Red Sox would make the postseason as the second American League Wild Card contender.

The bad news is that losing to a team with 100-plus wins won’t help them in the standings.

The Red Sox dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards after blowing a two-run lead and amassing just three hits on the night. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees took care of the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-2, while the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics, 4-2.

The Yankees win coupled with the Red Sox loss dropped Boston to two games behind New York for the AL Wild Card’s top spot. The win by the Mariners brought them a half-game behind the Red Sox as the final week of the regular season winds down.

Boston has a chance to bounce back Wednesday night against the Orioles when it sends Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, and if the Red Sox want to keep their postseason hopes alive, it will be crucial for them to be patient at the plate.