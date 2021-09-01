Red Sox Reinstate Ryan Brasier, Danny Santana Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

With 11 members of the organization on the COVID-19 related injury list, the Boston Red Sox had to make some necessary moves to supplement their roster.

After Xander Bogaerts tested positive and had to be removed during Tuesday’s game, Boston announced that utility player Yairo Muñoz would follow him to the COVID-19 related injured list.

The Red Sox then selected infielder Jack López and right-handed pitcher John Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester, reinstated Danny Santana from the 10-day injured list, and reinstated Ryan Braiser from the 60-day injured list.

In addition to Bogaerts and Muñoz, the Red Sox have seen Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, and Matt Barnes test positive for COVID-19, along with coaches Kiyoshi Momose and Ramón Vázquez. Reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were deemed close contacts.

Despite the depleted roster, it doesn’t appear Major League Baseball will be postponing any games. Fortunately, at least Kiké Hernández could make a return this weekend.

