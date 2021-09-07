Red Sox Set To Start Getting Reinforcements Back As They Take On Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received some good news Tuesday.

The Red Sox have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak over the last two weeks that has caused more than 10 players and coaches combined to quarantine, but are starting to get people back into the lineup.

Boston activated both utility men Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 related injured list prior to the squad’s clash with the Tampa Bay Rays, and Hernández jumps right back into the top spot in the lineup while playing center field.

For more on the Red Sox’s latest moves, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.