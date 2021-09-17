Red Sox Starting Pitching Looks To Keep Recent Strong Stretch Going

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to keep trending in the right direction.

Boston enters its series opener Friday night with the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-3 record over its last six games and are looking to build off of two straight wins over the Seattle Mariners.

Over that stretch the Red Sox’s starting rotation only has been able to produce a record of 0-1, but has posted a 3.62 ERA and struck out 28 batters in 27 1/3 innings pitched while walking just eight batters all while missing Chris Sale to the COVID-19 related injured list.

