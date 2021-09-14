Red Sox To Activate Martín Pérez; More COVID-19 Updates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox almost are out of the woods.

Slowly but surely, their roster is replenishing itself, now awaiting the returns of just a few players in comparison to the dire situation the team has been in the last few weeks with availability.

Prior to the second game of their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners, manager Alex Cora on Tuesday provided an update on where some of the players are at after landing on the COVID-19 related injury list.

— Martín Pérez is to be activated, with the corresponding roster move sending Kaleb Ort back to Triple-A Worcester.

— Jarren Duran and Christian Arroyo, who was hit hard by the virus, have joined Triple-A Worcester to work out with the team in Syracuse. The hope is for both to start rehab assignments Wednesday.

— Matt Barnes, who already has made multiple rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester, is anticipated to return from the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday.

— Chris Sale, who was asymptomatic after his positive test, feels great and the team hopes he’ll be able to make his next start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.