Red Sox To Activate Martín Pérez; More COVID-19 Updates

A few players are anticipated to return Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox almost are out of the woods.

Slowly but surely, their roster is replenishing itself, now awaiting the returns of just a few players in comparison to the dire situation the team has been in the last few weeks with availability.

Prior to the second game of their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners, manager Alex Cora on Tuesday provided an update on where some of the players are at after landing on the COVID-19 related injury list.

— Martín Pérez is to be activated, with the corresponding roster move sending Kaleb Ort back to Triple-A Worcester.

— Jarren Duran and Christian Arroyo, who was hit hard by the virus, have joined Triple-A Worcester to work out with the team in Syracuse. The hope is for both to start rehab assignments Wednesday.

— Matt Barnes, who already has made multiple rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester, is anticipated to return from the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday.

— Chris Sale, who was asymptomatic after his positive test, feels great and the team hopes he’ll be able to make his next start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

