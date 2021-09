NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season quickly is coming to a close.

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin their penultimate road trip of the campaign Friday night to take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Boston sends Tanner Houck to the hill in game No. 143 as the Red Sox look for win No. 81 and to hold on to their top Wild Card spot.

For more on the matchup and the road ahead, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.