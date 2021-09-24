Red Sox Turn To Red-Hot Nathan Eovaldi In Crucial Clash Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox begin arguably their most important series of 2021 on Friday.

The Red Sox welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park for the final time during the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season with major postseason implications on the line.

Boston currently sits atop the American League Wild Card standings with New York not far behind at just two games.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the ball Friday night as the Red Sox look to close the door on the Yankees while Gerrit Cole looks to close the gap.

