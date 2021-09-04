Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Christian Vázquez Back In At Catcher

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Indians are set for the middle game of their three-game set at Fenway Park.

Boston won Friday’s series opener, 8-5, in the process gaining distance over the Oakland Athletics in the race for the final American League Wild Card Spot. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send Tanner Houck to the mound for Saturday’s game, while Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale will counter with righty Eli Morgan.

As for the lineups, red-hot Kyle Schwarber will lead off as the designated hitter. Christian Vázquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties after taking Friday off.

Jack López , who picked up his first big league hit in the opener, will bat eighth and play second base for the second consecutive day.

Cleveland’s lineup will include former Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Indians in full. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can’t watch on television, be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Indians game.