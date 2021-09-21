Red Sox Vs. Mets Lineups: Hunter Renfroe Begins Series Opener On Bench

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox get back to work Tuesday night with some interleague play against the New York Mets.

Boston opens the quick two-game set at Fenway Park after a day off Monday. The Red Sox are fresh off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles as they continue their push to maintain a spot in the American League wild-card race.

As for Boston’s lineup, it will look a tad different than Sunday. Hunter Renfroe will begin the game on the bench. Alex Verdugo will take over in right field and bat sixth, Kyle Schwarber will bat second and serve as the designated hitter, meaning J.D. Martinez will play left.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill in search of his 12th win of the season, opposite of Marcus Stroman.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Mets in full. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can?t watch on television, be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (86-65)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

José Iglesias, 2B