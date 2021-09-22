Red Sox Vs. Mets Lineups: Hunter Renfroe Returns; Bobby Dalbec Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox hope a few tweaks won’t cost them momentum against the New York Mets.

Hunter Renfroe returns to Boston’s lineup Wednesday for the series finale at Fenway Park. Renfroe entered Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Mets matchup in the eighth inning and helped Boston secure a 6-3 victory, extending the club’s winning streak to six games. He’ll start in right field Wednesday and bat seventh.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a few other changes to Boston’s lineup, as well. Kyle Schwarber plays first base and bats second, while Bobby Dalbec starts the game on the bench. With Schwarber at first, J.D. Martinez returns to the designated hitter role from left field and bats fifth. Alex Verdugo moves over from right field to left field and bats sixth.

Chris Sale is Boston’s starting pitcher. He looks to earn his fifth win of the season.

The Mets counter with right-hander Taijuan Walker on the mound.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Mets in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

