Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Alex Verdugo, Kevin Plawecki Return

The Boston Red Sox can complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The divisional series has been a lopsided affair thus far. Boston has outscored Baltimore 16-4 entering the finale, and it will vie for another convincing win with one of its top arms on the mound.

Nathan Eovaldi is in search of his first victory since Aug. 11. The hard-throwing right-hander only has battled the O’s once this season, and it was his first outing of the campaign. Eovaldi threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a losing effort all the way back on April 2.

Kevin Plawecki will do the catching for Eovaldi, marking his first start since Wednesday. Alex Verdugo — batting eighth and playing left field Sunday — also returns to Boston’s lineup after sitting Saturday.

Baltimore will give the ball to southpaw Alexander Wells, who will make his sixth start of the season.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Orioles-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (85-65)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Alex Verdugo, LF

José Iglesias, 2B