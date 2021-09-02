NESN Logo Sign In

Despite all the disruption, the Boston Red Sox still can split their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made three lineup changes for Thursday’s matchup with the Rays, as Boston looks to earn a second consecutive win over the American League East leaders.

Danny Santana, whom the Red Sox reinstated Wednesday, replaces Jarren Duran in center field. Santana makes his first appearance for the Red Sox since July 21, and his return comes as a COVID-19 outbreak decimates Cora’s roster options. Santana plays center field and bats seventh.

Elsewhere, Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber swap places atop Boston’s batting order, with the former leading off and the latter batting second.

Eduardo Rodriguez is Boston’s starting pitcher. He was 3-1 with a 3.33 ERA in five starts in August.

Shane McClanahan starts on the mound for the Rays.

NESN will air Red Sox-Rays in full. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.