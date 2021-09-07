NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have received some reinforcements with the return of Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora expected the two to be activated Monday.

Hernández, who has not played since Aug. 26 as he landed on Boston’s COVID-19 related injured list, will return to the leadoff spot and start in center field.

Kyle Schwarber will get the start at first base in replace of Bobby Dalbec and bat second while Hunter Renfroe, another player who filled the leadoff role during the absence of Hernández, will play right field and bat fifth. Alex Verdugo will bat sixth and play left field. It will be the first time the Red Sox outfield will feature Verdugo, Hernández and Renfroe, from left to right, in 11 games.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Red Sox while Drew Rasmussen will toe the rubber for the Rays.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (79-61)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Kyle Schwarber, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

José Iglesias, SS

Jonathan Araúz, 2B