Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Connor Seabold Making MLB Debut

The next man up approach continues for the Boston Red Sox.

As the Red Sox continue to fight through a COVID-19 outbreak, another pitcher will be making their big league debut, with Connor Seabold set to get the ball Saturday. He’ll face a potent Chicago White Sox lineup that snuck past the Red Sox 4-3 on Friday in the opener of the three-game series.

Seabold, who has lit it up in Worcester this season and is one of Boston’s top pitching prospects, was acquired last year from the Philadelphia Phillies. The 25-year-old will be caught by Christian Vázquez, who will hit ninth.

As for the rest of the lineup, J.D. Martinez is slated to hit fifth and serve as the designated hitter — for now. He was a late scratch from Friday’s loss with back spasms, and manager Alex Cora said before Saturday’s game that he would take him out again if need be.

If everything goes as planned, Kyle Schwarber — who assumed DH duties with Martinez out — will return to left field and hit second. Behind him is Xander Bogaerts, who moved up one spot in the order to third after hitting fourth Friday.

Hunter Renfroe will slide down from third in the order to seventh. Alex Verdugo will re-enter the lineup after two games out, reassuming center field duties from Kiké Hernández — who returns to second base.

The White Sox are only making one swap from Friday’s game, with Romy Gonzalez taking over in left field for Gavin Sheets. Righty Dylan Cease will be on the mound for Chicago.