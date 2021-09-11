Red Sox Wrap: Boston Stops Shutout But Falls Short In White Sox Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

With the loss, Boston drops to 80-63. The White Sox improve to 81-60.

View the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It would have been easy to take a quick look at the television and think that the Red Sox were getting outplayed, but it was more a case of the White Sox getting lucky. The Red Sox didn’t get a baserunner until the third inning, the same frame that saw Chicago get on board via a three-run home run. After that, Boston got at least one baserunner, finally blowing it open in the seventh.

Chalk this one up to coming out of an off day to a road trip and some (major) COVID issues and late injuries, and try again tomorrow.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bobby Dalbec gave the Red Sox hope with his fifth-inning blast, a solo shot to left that made it 4-1 Chicago — then was the catalyst for a seventh-inning rally courtesy of a leadoff triple. Overall, he was 2-for-4 with two runs and two strikeouts.

Bobby ? gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/m0knlc8GOJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 11, 2021

— Xander Bogaerts had a healthy return from the COVID-19 related injured list. He was the only Red Sox player besides Dalbec and Christian Vázquez to record multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk.