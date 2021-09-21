Red Sox Reveal Winners Of Organization’s 2021 Minor League Awards

Baserunner of the Year: INF Christian Koss

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: OF Allan Castro

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jedixson Paez

The Red Sox’s farm system has drastically improved over the past couple of seasons under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom — progress that’s even more encouraging given the strides made at the major league level in 2021 after a tumultuous 2020 campaign.

Yorke’s inclusion among the award winners is especially noteworthy, as the 2020 first-rounder was the first draft pick of the Bloom era. The selection surprised many analysts at the time, but the early returns clearly are positive. The 19-year-old batted .325 with 14 home runs, 62 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .928 OPS in 442 plate appearances between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville this season.

The Red Sox also announced Tuesday that pitcher Kutter Crawford has been recognized as the 2021 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a Red Sox minor leaguer who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.