Red Sox Wrap: Big Sixth Inning Clinches Series Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday managed another dominant win against the Baltimore Orioles, this time by a score of 9-3.

That’s good enough for Boston to take the three-game series, with the final game of the set on Sunday. With the victory, the Red Sox improve to 85-65 while the Orioles fall to 47-101.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

At this point in the American League playoff race, all that matters is getting the win.

Boston achieved that Saturday, as the New York Yankees fell to the Cleveland Indians. The Toronto Blue Jays must conclude their game against the Minnesota Twins before standings are set, but gaining ground against the Yankees is a good thing, and it appears they’ll maintain position in the AL’s first Wild Card spot.

With four straight victories, Boston is controlling what they can control.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Xander Bogaerts had a sensational day at the plate, batting 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. He had a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, and followed that up with a three-run homer for some insurance in the sixth.