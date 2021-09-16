NESN Logo Sign In

It took 10 innings, but the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Wednesday, claiming their first series win in the city since 2013.

The Red Sox improved to 83-65. Seattle dropped to 78-68.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox started hot. Not only did they log three hits through two innings (while the Mariners were hitless), but all three were for extra bases by way of Hunter Renfroe’s home run and a pair of doubles. But the Mariners found their stride in a messy third inning that included another Renfroe error and a wild pitch, coming up with six hits while the Red Sox only found more before extras.

Luckily, they made up for it in the 10th. Alex Verdugo singled to move Jack López to third, eventually allowing him to score on a passed ball. Then, three more singles, a double and a pair of walks kept the fun going.

But the Red Sox had a 3-0 lead early — so should it really have come down to a little league play and a subsequent rally in the 10th?

STARS OF THE GAME

— After Houck was pulled, a bullpen combination of Josh Taylor, Garrett Richards, Austin Davis, Adam Ottavino and Martín Pérez largely managed to limit the damage. Richards was the only one to allow hits, but he did go two full innings.