Red Sox Wrap: Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam Gives Yankees Win

The Boston Red Sox dropped Game 2 of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday, falling 5-3.

The Red Sox drop to 88-67 while the Yankees improve to the same record, tying the Red Sox for the top American League Wild Card spot.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nick Pivetta was spectacular, going 5 1/3 innings with just one earned run on three hits. He didn’t allow a single base on balls and fanned seven. After Friday’s implosion from Nate Eovaldi, a solid start was much needed. But the Red Sox bullpen totally blew this one open in the top of the eighth.

Tanner Houck stepped into the seventh inning and issued two consecutive four-pitch walks, but he worked his way out of the jam courtesy of a double play and a strikeout. In the eighth, he was poised to strike out the side, but couldn’t get it done with two outs. With two more walks, the Red Sox turned to Darwinzon Hernandez.

Hernandez entered, hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to load the bases, then gave up a grand slam to Giancarlo Stanton.

Life comes at you fast.