Red Sox Wrap: Hunter Renfroe’s Cannon Saves Series Finale Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox kept the Rays at bay through seven innings, but first-place Tampa Bay snuck in a run in the eighth inning.

Led by Hunter Renfroe, they responded on both sides of the ball to win it 2-1 and improve to 80-62 on the season, gaining valuable ground in the American League East standings. The Rays, meanwhile, fell to 88-52.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Defense may not create offense in baseball, but it certainly makes life easier for the guys at the plate and on the mound.

The Red Sox got back to that Wednesday, first by reinserting Kiké Hernández into center field. He robbed Wander Franco of an extra-base hit, and then Renfroe took over from there, recording yet another nasty outfield assist before throwing Brandon Lowe at third to end the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Renfroe earned his 15th outfield assist of the season with an absolute seed in the fourth. He caught Rays center fielder Manuel Margot trying to stretch a single, and sniped him out on the throw to second.

Hunter Renfroe doesn't have an arm, he has a cannon. pic.twitter.com/kPqetwM9S9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2021

And then for good measure, he hit what ended up being the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth, capping off a 2-for-4 showing at the plate with two RBIs.