Red Sox Wrap: Kyle Schwarber Makes Alex Cora Look Great Vs. Mets

He got it going for the Red Sox in the bottom of the first with a 434-foot homer to get them on the board and did the same thing in the second — this time 405 feet to drive in José Iglesias and Kiké Hernández.

In the third inning, he somehow squeezed a double out of what should have been a pop fly up the first base line and ultimately ended up scoring.

STARS OF THE GAME

— It’s heartbreaking the Red Sox didn’t acquire José Iglesias six days earlier but bringing him back to Boston has paid off. Entering the game Wednesday he was hitting .406 in 14 games for the team that claimed him off waivers.

he was 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Not to mention, Iglesias had barely played second base before his second stint with the team. He turned a stunning 4-6-3 double play with a little flare against the Mets, though.

Sadly, he won’t qualify for postseason play, but he’s made his time count.

— Chris Sale seems to make it to this section every time he pitches. Wednesday he offered five full innings and kept the K Men up on the Green Monster at Fenway Park pretty busy, recording eight strikeouts. He scattered six hits but got out of a few jams and gave up just two earned runs. He made Javier Baez look absolutely silly with a slider for a swinging strikeout and improved to 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA.