Red Sox Wrap: Kyle Schwarber Makes Alex Cora Look Great Vs. Mets

Absolute domination.
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday finished off the New York Mets 12-5, extending their winning streak to seven in a game where eery starter got a hit.
With the win, Boston improves to 88-65 on the season while New York falls to 73-79.
Here’s the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
— The Red Sox keep making Alex Cora look really, really good.
Taking Bobby Dalbec out of the lineup wasn’t an easy decision with how hot the infielder has been at the plate, not to mention his defense.
But it’s also hard to keep Kyle Schwarber out, and in his start at first base Wednesday, batting 3-for-4 with four runs, four RBI and a walk.
He got it going for the Red Sox in the bottom of the first with a 434-foot homer to get them on the board and did the same thing in the second — this time 405 feet to drive in José Iglesias and Kiké Hernández.
In the third inning, he somehow squeezed a double out of what should have been a pop fly up the first base line and ultimately ended up scoring.
STARS OF THE GAME
— It’s heartbreaking the Red Sox didn’t acquire José Iglesias six days earlier but bringing him back to Boston has paid off. Entering the game Wednesday he was hitting .406 in 14 games for the team that claimed him off waivers.
he was 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Not to mention, Iglesias had barely played second base before his second stint with the team. He turned a stunning 4-6-3 double play with a little flare against the Mets, though.
Sadly, he won’t qualify for postseason play, but he’s made his time count.
— Chris Sale seems to make it to this section every time he pitches. Wednesday he offered five full innings and kept the K Men up on the Green Monster at Fenway Park pretty busy, recording eight strikeouts. He scattered six hits but got out of a few jams and gave up just two earned runs. He made Javier Baez look absolutely silly with a slider for a swinging strikeout and improved to 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA.
— In a game where every starter recorded a hit, six of them had doubles, but Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe each had multi-hit games.
— The yellow City Connect Series jerseys deserve a shoutout at this point. Call it superstitious, but as long as the Red sox keep this winning streak up they should continue to play in them. And if that brings us into the playoffs, so be it.
The jerseys have been polarizing with fans, but even those who prefer the traditional colors have to admit you shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken.
WAGER WATCH
Boston was a favorite entering the game (-170) per DraftKings Sportsbook, and if you made a $100 wager the second you saw the team rolled onto the field in yellow you profited $170.
NEXT UP ON NESN
The Red Sox get a day off Thursday before their biggest series yet: a three-game set against New York. The Yankees have fallen out of favor in the race for an American League wild card spot but they aren’t far back enough to take this matchup lightly.
First pitch Friday is 7:10 p.m. live from Fenway Park.