NESN Logo Sign In

Get out your brooms, the Red Sox completed the sweep of the Orioles on Sunday with a 8-6 win at Fenway Park.

Boston moved to 86-65 with the verdict while Baltimore dipped to 47-102.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox bullpen had been pretty solid over their last 35 2/3 innings pitched. The relievers allowed just two earned runs and amassed a 0.50 ERA over the last eight games, according to Red Sox Nation Stats. Things seemed to be trending the same way after Garrett Whitlock threw a scoreless sixth, but Hirokazu Sawamura couldn’t keep it going with three straight walks to load the bases with nobody out before Trey Mancini cleared the bags and allowed the Orioles to take a 6-5 lead.

Sawamura hasn’t looked the same since returning to the Red Sox after a stay on the COVID-19 related injury list. And while he ultimately go out of the inning without any further damage, he is proving he cannot be trusted in high-leverage situations. The Red Sox are in a tight race with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the American League’s two Wild Card spots, and anything can happen in a one-game playoff — just like anything can happen when it comes to the AL’s worst team beating a team in postseason contention — you certainly don’t want to lose a one-game playoff because of walks.

What this means for Sawamura’s chances on the Red Sox’s postseason roster remains to be seen. Of course, Boston needs to get there first, but every game from here on out counts, and each member of the Red Sox needs to prove they deserve a spot on the roster. Even though at the end of the day the Red Sox emerged victorious, the lead never should have been relinquished in the first place.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nate Eovaldi continued to make a case to be the Wild Card game starting pitcher should the Red Sox get there after the regular season. The right-hander struck out eight over five innings of work. He did allow seven hits and three earned runs, but he kept the walks to a minimum with just one.