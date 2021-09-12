Red Sox Wrap: Leury García Walks It Off As White Sox Claim Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago White Sox walked it off with two outs in the ninth, taking a 2-1 victory Sunday and besting the Boston Red Sox in the three-game series.

The Red Sox fell to 81-64 on the season while the American League Central-leading White Sox improved to 82-61.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock came on in relief during the ninth inning after Boston scored the game-tying run in the top half of the frame. Whitlock needed just eight pitches to strike out each of the first two batters he faced, but Leury García proved he wouldn’t go down as easy. The White Sox shortstop blasted a walk-off home run to deep center field and delivered Chicago the biggest hit of the game in a contest which featured just eight combined knocks.

Both the Red Sox and White Sox concluded with four hits apiece while Boston’s first extra-base hit came in the ninth inning.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nick Pivetta put together a respectable start opposite Lance Lynn on Sunday. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings, the most innings he’s pitched in his last four starts, and did not allow an earned run. Pivetta ended up allowing one run after a Kiké Hernández error at second base in the sixth inning. He also limited the White Sox to just three hits with five strikeouts.

— Chicago starting pitcher Lance Lynn handcuffed the Red Sox through the first five innings as he allowed just two hits. Lynn retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and finished the game with nine strikeouts. Boston was rung up 11 times in the contest.

— Alex Verdugo recorded the lone RBI for the Red Sox as his sacrifice fly in the ninth inning scored Hernández from third base. Hernández, Boston’s lead-off batter, opened the ninth inning with a double and advanced to third after a pair of walks by Chicago reliever Craig Kimbrel.

WAGER WATCH

Let’s hope you had the under in Sunday’s contest as the total, set at 8.5 by DraftKings Sportsbook before the game, was not even close to reached in this pitcher’s dual.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will continue their road trip as they travel to Seattle for a three-game series against the Mariners beginning Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.