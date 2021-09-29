Red Sox Wrap: Boston Offense Squanders Opener Against Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox aren’t making this playoff push easy on themselves, suffering a fourth straight loss Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox mustered just three hits in a game with great gravity, eventually falling 4-2 to the 51-win hosts at Camden Yards.

Boston drops to 88-69 on the season with just five games remaining in the regular season, and clutching onto the second wild-card spot.

Check out the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A big hope for Tuesday was to see if Chris Sale could pitch deep into the game. Instead, he was done after 5 1/3 innings.

Sale knew the importance of this game, and wasn’t pleased with himself when manager Alex Cora called to the bullpen to relieve him. Sale shouldn’t shoulder the blame for the loss, though, no matter what he says after the game.

The lefty allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters. Ideally, though, Boston’s offense should give him as much run support as it has been in such a big matchup.