Xander Bogaerts is all the way back.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop recently returned to the lineup after a stint on the COVID-19 related injured list and hasn’t missed a beat.

Bogaerts has hit an impressive .367 since his return to go along with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, and five RBIs.

