Ex-NHL Ref Tim Peel Breaks Silence On Infamous Hot Mic Fiasco

It is generally not a good thing when everyone knows a referee’s name, and a whole lot of people know the name Tim Peel.

The former NHL referee was gearing up for retirement at the end of the 2021 season when a misgiving on the ice heard around the hockey world cut his career a few weeks short.

You’ll remember back in late March that Peel made a soft tripping call on then-Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson in Nashville’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. A hot mic incident followed.

“I wanted to get a (expletive) penalty against Nashville early,” Peel said, which everyone at home heard.

Of course, that is a direct admission that he was looking to make calls against the Predators, and the NHL swiftly released a statement condemning Peel. The league proceeded to fire him about a month before he was set to retire.

And that was the last we heard from Peel, up until this week. He has a new gig with Daily Face-Off as a rules analyst, and he explained the ordeal on the “DFO Rundown.”

“When I threw my arm up I was in the neutral zone, and I honestly thought that Arvidsson tripped him, but as soon as I threw my arm up, I thought, ‘Gee, he pushed him down.’ I didn’t see it the way I thought that I saw it,” Peel said, “And I was working with a veteran referee in Kelly Sutherland who is one of the best in the NHL, and I think it was more my defense mechanism when I went over to the box, because we take a lot of pride in the penalty set we call, to make sure we call good NHL penalties. And there’s nothing worse than calling a week penalty against a team, and the other team scores on the power play. So, I think it was my defense mechanism, more of an embarrassment thing, to a guy that I really respected a lot in Kelly Sutherland.”