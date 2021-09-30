Revisiting Rob Gronkowski Trade: What Patriots Got For Star Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was a free agent when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18 months ago. Rob Gronkowski was not.

Gronkowski, who had retired one year earlier, remained under contract with the New England Patriots in the spring of 2020. So when he decided to unretire and join Brady in Tampa, he could only do so if the Patriots agreed to trade him there.

They did, shipping him to the Bucs last April. Gronkowski and Brady immediately embarked on another Super Bowl championship run, the former’s fourth and the latter’s seventh.

What did the Patriots get in return? With Brady and Gronkowski set to return to Gillette Stadium for the first time this Sunday night, let’s take a closer look:

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 241) to the Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-rounder (No. 139).

Then, during the 2020 NFL Draft, New England packaged pick No. 139 as part of a trade-up, sending that fourth, plus a third-rounder (No. 100) and a fifth-rounder (No. 172) to the Las Vegas Raiders for a higher third (No. 91) and a higher fifth (No. 159).

The Patriots used the 91st pick on a potential Gronk replacement, UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi. At No. 159, they grabbed a kicker they hoped would succeed Stephen Gostkowski, Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser.