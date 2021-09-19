Rob Gronkowski Has Typically Dominant First Half In Buccaneers-Falcons

Gronkowski has four touchdowns in three halves of football this season

by

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski picked up where he left when he took the field for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gronkowski, who scored two touchdowns in a season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, tallied two more during the first half of Tampa Bay’s second straight home game. Gronkowski, 32, now has four touchdowns in three halves of football.

Gronkowski concluded the first half with a typical four catches on four targets for 39 yards and two scores. Both of those touchdowns, of course, came from quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady threw three first-half touchdowns with the third going to receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay, who was a 12-point favorite entering the contest, held a 21-10 lead at halftime.

