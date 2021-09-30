NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski played nine seasons in New England, during which he won three Super Bowl titles and became a total fan favorite for his larger-than-life personality.

To say he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before last season with countless memories would be an understatement, as it truly was a wild ride for the All-Pro tight end.

So, what does Gronkowski miss most about his former locale as he prepares to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night to face the Patriots — alongside Tom Brady — as a member of the Bucs?

“Going to the Celtics games,” Gronkowski recently told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool.”

Kinda random, all things considered. But hey, who doesn’t love a good trip to TD Garden?

Reiss also asked Gronkowski what he doesn’t miss about New England, and the 32-year-old’s response to that question was much more in line with what you’d expect from someone who’s since moved to Florida.

“The crappy, ‘in between’ weather,” Gronkowski told Reiss. “When it’s about 40 degrees, and raining, and cloudy. … it just throws everything off and feels eerie.”