Rob Gronkowski Sets Record Straight About How Much Film He Watches

Well, it turns out Rob Gronkowski doesn’t leave all of his film study to his longtime quarterback.

During the latest “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” broadcast, Gronkowski revealed he doesn’t watch any film and instead just “runs by guys” on game day. The future Hall of Fame tight end added that he effectively cheats off Tom Brady’s homework, as the star quarterback notoriously devotes extensive time to going over tape.

But it turns out Gronk simply was trying to be an entertaining guest for the Manning brothers. The five-time Pro Bowl selection on Wednesday made it clear he actually does watch film, so much so that he annoys his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

There surely has been no shortage of film viewing for Gronkowski this week. A tough road matchup against the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams awaits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.