Rob Ninkovich’s recent comments regarding the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones vs. Cam Newton quarterback competition aren’t sitting well with Skip Bayless.

Ninkovich, a former Patriots linebacker, recently reported on “The Dan and Ninko Show” podcast, citing sources, that Jones basically was helping Newton learn New England’s playbook before the latter was released last week.

Bayless on Tuesday took issue with Ninkovich’s report, explaining on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he finds it hard to believe after Newton spent all of last season as the Patriots’ starting QB.

“These remarks from Ninkovich — I have respect for him, because he was there, he did this at the highest level … But these remarks left a bad taste in my mouth, because all of a sudden, it is open season on Cam Newton,” Bayless said. “And it’s because Bill Belichick cut him, so all bets are off, let it fly, come one, come all, line up to pile on with every little bit.

“I have no way of knowing whether this is true or not, but it seems a little overstated, a little exaggerated that Mac Jones was teaching Cam the playbook after Cam was there all of last year. I’m sorry, I don’t think Cam’s an idiot.”

Maybe Newton didn’t have the best knowledge of the playbook. And maybe Jones is a quick learner who showed tremendous aptitude during his early days with the organization. Still, it’s hard to imagine Jones, a 23-year-old rookie, teaching Newton, a 32-year-old veteran. It’s possible Ninkovich, or whomever shared such information, was being hyperbolic for effect.

That said, Bayless also took things a step further Tuesday while questioning Ninkovich’s report, pointing out that it reeks of the old, baseless stereotype that Black quarterbacks struggle to grasp the mental aspect of football.